Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 673,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,578 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,334,996,000 after buying an additional 5,039,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,507,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,531,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,367,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $79.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 157,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,211. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.