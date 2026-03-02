iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

