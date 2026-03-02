Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,425 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm makes up about 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $45,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Qualcomm alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,339 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,082,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the third quarter worth $725,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus dropped their price objective on Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Qualcomm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.48.

Qualcomm Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of QCOM opened at $142.36 on Monday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 45,704 shares of company stock valued at $7,818,708 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qualcomm

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.