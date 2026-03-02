Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 234.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $8,083,859.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 185,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,557,078.41. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $24,679,687.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,585,290 shares of company stock worth $392,301,407 in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.34.

Read Our Latest Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Stock Down 18.5%

CRWV stock opened at $79.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.