Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 234.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity at CoreWeave
In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $8,083,859.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 185,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,557,078.41. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $24,679,687.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,585,290 shares of company stock worth $392,301,407 in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CoreWeave Stock Down 18.5%
CRWV stock opened at $79.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Very strong demand/backlog and revenue growth: Q4 revenue was $1.57B (+~110% YoY) and fiscal 2025 revenue topped ~$5.1B; backlog expanded to roughly $66.8B and management guided FY‑2026 revenue to ~$12–13B, underscoring continued AI-driven demand. CoreWeave: From Growth Story To Capital Story
- Positive Sentiment: Beat on revenue and product progress: CoreWeave topped revenue estimates and launched services (e.g., object storage) while highlighting capacity ramps that should convert backlog into revenue over time. CoreWeave Reports Strong Q4 and FY2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst action — some firms raised targets or reaffirmed overweight/Buy ratings while others trimmed targets or moved to Neutral/Hold; overall street targets remain elevated but commentary is cautious on debt and spending. Reuters: CapEx doubles, market reaction
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor events scheduled — management will present at Morgan Stanley and Cantor investor conferences (early March), offering opportunities for further color on capex plans and timelines. Investor conference notice
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss on EPS and wider GAAP loss: Q4 EPS of ($0.89) missed consensus and GAAP loss widened; interest expense jumped materially, pressuring near-term profitability despite strong adjusted EBITDA. MarketBeat: Q4 results
- Negative Sentiment: Big increase in capital spending and debt — management signaled a large CapEx program (management cited $30–$35B CapEx) and financing moves (loan syndication/equity support reported). The planned doubling of capex stoked margin concerns and heightened execution risk. Reuters: CapEx doubles, margin concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-class-action filings and broad law-firm notices alleging disclosure failures about data-center/infrastructure risks — legal risk and headline pressure add to near-term volatility. Hagens Berman class action notice
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and management defense: Shares fell sharply on the combination of EPS miss, heavy capex guidance and debt; CEO publicly defended the accelerated buildout but investor skepticism over capital intensity and execution remains high. CNBC: CEO defends spending
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
