HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $22,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HSBC alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 152.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

HSBC Price Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $93.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $94.79.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.25. HSBC had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.