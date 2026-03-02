JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.83% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $21,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Warner Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,741,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 72,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period.

MLPX stock opened at $71.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $71.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

