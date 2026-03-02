JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 273,984 Shares of Terex Corporation $TEX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.66% of Terex worth $22,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Terex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 42.6% in the third quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 647,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after buying an additional 193,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,870,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 529,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of Terex stock opened at $68.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. Terex Corporation has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $71.50.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.08%.Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $829,495.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 173,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,793.80. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

