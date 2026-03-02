JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.64% of Insight Enterprises worth $22,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $83.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.10 and a 1 year high of $160.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 1.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight’s expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight’s business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

