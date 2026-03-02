JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 42,010 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF $ACWV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.66% of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF worth $22,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,525.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 220,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after buying an additional 207,184 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $313,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ACWV opened at $125.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.11. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $104.94 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.