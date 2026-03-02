JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,507 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.80% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,631,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,429,000 after buying an additional 1,472,920 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,836,000. First Citizens Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,821,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8,319.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 382,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $97.59 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.48 and a twelve month high of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.