Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 106.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 452.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $95.30 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.52%.The firm had revenue of $327.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura L. Whitley purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.51 per share, for a total transaction of $48,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,961 shares in the company, valued at $776,277.11. This trade represents a 6.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 335,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,437,113.82. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,155 over the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

