JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,254 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Avantor worth $22,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 119.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $9.05 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,500. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

