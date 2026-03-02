JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $22,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 95.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $69.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.9956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

