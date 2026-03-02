JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 78,104 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,104 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.17% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $22,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Premier Financial Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

BATS:ITM opened at $47.97 on Monday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

