JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 27,530 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.62% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $22,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The firm had revenue of $446.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.80%.

ATMU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

