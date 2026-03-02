JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 296,186 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. $ARHS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.60% of Arhaus worth $23,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 10,207.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,694 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 328,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 121,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Arhaus stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.54.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Arhaus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $364.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Positive Sentiment: Declared a special cash dividend of $0.35/share payable March 31, rewarding shareholders and signaling strong cash generation. Arhaus press release

Declared a special cash dividend of $0.35/share payable March 31, rewarding shareholders and signaling strong cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: revenue $364.8M (above consensus) and EPS $0.11 vs. $0.10 estimate; full-year revenue rose ~8.5% to a record $1.38B and adjusted EBITDA increased — supports longer‑term growth thesis. Earnings beat article

Q4 results beat expectations: revenue $364.8M (above consensus) and EPS $0.11 vs. $0.10 estimate; full-year revenue rose ~8.5% to a record $1.38B and adjusted EBITDA increased — supports longer‑term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Company set FY2026 net revenue target of $1.43B–$1.47B and plans 10–14 showroom projects (4–6 new openings), continuing its showroom expansion strategy that drove 2025 growth. Revenue target / expansion

Company set FY2026 net revenue target of $1.43B–$1.47B and plans 10–14 showroom projects (4–6 new openings), continuing its showroom expansion strategy that drove 2025 growth. Positive Sentiment: One analyst (Telsey) raised its target to $13 (from $12), signaling some analyst confidence in the recovery/expansion story. Benzinga note

One analyst (Telsey) raised its target to $13 (from $12), signaling some analyst confidence in the recovery/expansion story. Neutral Sentiment: Management will attend investor conferences (Raymond James meetings), increasing access for investors and potential for additional clarity. Investor conference notice

Management will attend investor conferences (Raymond James meetings), increasing access for investors and potential for additional clarity. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported appears unreliable (zeros/NaN) and should not be interpreted as a material driver today; ignore until corrected.

Short-interest data reported appears unreliable (zeros/NaN) and should not be interpreted as a material driver today; ignore until corrected. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $300M–$320M is below the consensus (~$327M), implying near-term demand softness and pressuring the stock. Guidance details

Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $300M–$320M is below the consensus (~$327M), implying near-term demand softness and pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Profitability/momentum mixed: full-year net income declined ~1.9% YoY and comparable written sales grew only 1.3%, suggesting slower demand and pressure on margins despite revenue growth. Earnings release

Profitability/momentum mixed: full-year net income declined ~1.9% YoY and comparable written sales grew only 1.3%, suggesting slower demand and pressure on margins despite revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its target to $12 from $13 (but kept a Buy), a modest analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment. Analyst note

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

