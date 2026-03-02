Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.07% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $22,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFSC. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. F m Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 73,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $57.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $62.30.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.54 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFSC

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ: EFSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.