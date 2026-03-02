YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.82% of YETI worth $22,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 8.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of YETI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 6.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

YETI opened at $43.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $51.29.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 8.85%.The firm had revenue of $583.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.770-2.830 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $442,141.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,912.04. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YETI. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, January 16th. B. Riley Financial raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

