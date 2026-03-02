Walmart Inc. $WMT is Becker Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,144 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.9% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $66,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 212.6% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,082,852. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,214,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,389.24. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 259,703 shares of company stock valued at $31,585,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, December 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

NASDAQ WMT opened at $127.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.18.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

