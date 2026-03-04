Norbert Riedel Sells 3,415 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) Director Norbert Riedel sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $655,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,608. This represents a 32.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

JAZZ opened at $186.67 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,344,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,818,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,215,000 after buying an additional 1,129,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,516,000 after acquiring an additional 715,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,160,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

