Contrasting Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) & Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) and Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Amplifon and Sonic Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 4.74% 14.28% 3.89% Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amplifon and Sonic Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sonic Healthcare 1 0 1 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Sonic Healthcare has a consensus target price of $30.15, indicating a potential upside of 79.68%. Given Sonic Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonic Healthcare is more favorable than Amplifon.

Amplifon has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Healthcare has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplifon and Sonic Healthcare”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $2.61 billion 1.35 $157.31 million $0.56 27.97 Sonic Healthcare $6.25 billion 1.33 $332.61 million N/A N/A

Sonic Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sonic Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amplifon beats Sonic Healthcare on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplifon

(Get Free Report)

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.

About Sonic Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry. It offers primary care medical services comprising general practice clinics, occupational health services, skin cancer clinics, after-hours general practice services, general practice IT solutions, and community-based healthcare services. The company operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, and internationally. Sonic Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.