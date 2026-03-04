Contrasting Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) & Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble (NYSE:NE – Get Free Report) and Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Noble and Royal Vopak, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble 1 10 1 0 2.00 Royal Vopak 0 0 0 0 0.00

Noble currently has a consensus target price of $38.63, indicating a potential downside of 15.42%. Given Noble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Noble is more favorable than Royal Vopak.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

68.1% of Noble shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Noble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Noble and Royal Vopak”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble $3.29 billion 2.21 $216.72 million $1.35 33.83 Royal Vopak $1.47 billion 4.27 $683.21 million $5.93 9.19

Royal Vopak has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noble. Royal Vopak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Noble has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Noble pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Royal Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Noble pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Royal Vopak pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Noble and Royal Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble 6.60% 2.34% 1.40% Royal Vopak 46.75% 13.25% 6.14%

Summary

Noble beats Royal Vopak on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble

Noble Corp. Plc engages in the provision offshore drilling services for oil and gas industry. It focuses on a balanced fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world. The company was founded by Lloyd Noble and Art Olson in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Royal Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. It stores and handles chemicals, such as methanol, xylenes, styrene, alpha olefins, and mono-ethylene glycol; gas, including LNG, LPG, ethylene, butadiene, and ammonia; oil products consisting of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and naphtha; and vegoils and biofuels comprising ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company is involved in the development of infrastructure solutions within ports for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and sustainable fuels and feedstocks. Further, it operates 76 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 35.2 million cubic meters. It serves producers, manufacturers, distributors, governments, traders, and chemical and energy companies. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

