AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Update

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,699,336 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 29th total of 2,062,441 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,317 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 2.8%

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $455.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company’s products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

