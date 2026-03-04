Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.7778.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.23. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.08. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.46% and a negative net margin of 6,046.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Isabel Kalofonos sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,870. This represents a 74.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 176,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,243 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company’s proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics’ research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

