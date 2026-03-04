NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,215,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,594,110,000 after buying an additional 4,209,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.88.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.
NVIDIA News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA-led coalition commits to building AI‑native, open 6G infrastructure — expands a multi‑year telecom TAM for GPUs and software that could drive long‑term server and edge demand. Nvidia Expands Telecom Push With AI-Native 6G Initiative
- Positive Sentiment: Akamai and other large cloud/edge customers are deploying thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs for inference — signals strong demand for inference infrastructure beyond hyperscalers and supports recurring GPU sales. Akamai to Deploy Thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA is deepening optics and photonics supply chain with major investments (Coherent, Lumentum) and backing Ayar Labs — reduces supply risk for high‑speed interconnects and accelerates data‑center scale for AI. Nvidia to invest $4 billion in two photonics companies
- Positive Sentiment: Droplet Biosciences and other healthcare partners are using NVIDIA Parabricks/AI tools to speed diagnostics — showcases revenue diversification into life‑sciences AI workloads. Diagnostics startup partners with Nvidia
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support remains strong: UBS reaffirmed Buy citing extended backlog into 2027 and Wedbush raised its price target sharply to $300 — both reinforce upside expectations for revenue and margins. UBS Maintains Buy Rating on NVIDIA Wedbush PT Raised to $300
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and bullish think‑pieces argue NVDA remains a structural AI winner (Morgan Stanley/Investopedia, Strategas) — positive longer term but not an immediate price catalyst. Nvidia Is Morgan Stanley’s Favorite Chip Stock Again
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: NVIDIA temporarily closed its Dubai office amid the U.S.‑Iran conflict — raises short‑term operational/market‑risk and helped trigger risk‑off selling across tech. Nvidia, Amazon temporarily close Dubai offices
- Negative Sentiment: Market‑wide risk‑off tied to the Middle East escalation (Nasdaq futures weakness) and post‑earnings rotation/profit‑taking are pressuring NVDA despite blockbuster Q4 — short‑term selling often follows big run‑ups. Nasdaq futures plunge as market takes Iran war more seriously Why Nvidia stock is down 2% today
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
