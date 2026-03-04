NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,215,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,594,110,000 after buying an additional 4,209,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

