Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Has $35.58 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 8.9% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.