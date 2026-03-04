OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.6250.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

In related news, Director Lyle G. Ganske acquired 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $500,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,055.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $292,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,263.43. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 779,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44,503 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 302.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 390.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,303 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,335,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 93,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

