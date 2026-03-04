NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.88. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. President Capital raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.41.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

