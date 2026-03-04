Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.9%

PBH opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $283.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.540 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $65,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,294.64. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women’s health.

Key brands in Prestige’s portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women’s health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

