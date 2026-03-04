PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,419,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,928 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,271,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,919,000 after buying an additional 1,218,815 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,970,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after buying an additional 371,798 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,573,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 118,971 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,568,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,992,000 after buying an additional 999,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 5.77. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

