PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
NASDAQ PRCT opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 5.77. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $66.85.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.
The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.
