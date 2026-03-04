LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

Key LeMaitre Vascular News

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a dividend increase (quarterly dividend raised to $0.25) and a share buyback program, a catalyst that lifted investor sentiment and helped drive the rally. Read More.

Company announced a dividend increase (quarterly dividend raised to $0.25) and a share buyback program, a catalyst that lifted investor sentiment and helped drive the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support has improved — at least one firm raised its price target to $118 and other shop upgrades/positive notes add buy-side conviction around the stock. Read More.

Analyst support has improved — at least one firm raised its price target to $118 and other shop upgrades/positive notes add buy-side conviction around the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical picture is constructive after a recent “golden cross” (50‑day MA crossing above 200‑day), which can attract momentum and technical buying. Read More.

Technical picture is constructive after a recent “golden cross” (50‑day MA crossing above 200‑day), which can attract momentum and technical buying. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat consensus (EPS and revenue) and management set FY2026 guidance (EPS 2.81–3.01), which provides useful context for longer-term holders but is already baked into current momentum. Read More.

Recent quarterly results beat consensus (EPS and revenue) and management set FY2026 guidance (EPS 2.81–3.01), which provides useful context for longer-term holders but is already baked into current momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling was reported recently — including CEO George W. LeMaitre (150,000 shares on Feb 26 and 55,930 on Mar 2), a director sale and an officer sale — totaling roughly ~215k shares disclosed across filings; this could create short‑term selling pressure or raise governance/insider‑confidence questions for some investors. Read More.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

Here are the key news stories impacting LeMaitre Vascular this week:

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 150,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $16,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,532,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,588,775.04. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $115,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,406.33. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,438 shares of company stock valued at $23,062,911. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 60.0% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 612,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,829,000 after acquiring an additional 211,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 692,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business had revenue of $64.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

