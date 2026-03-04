Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,671,000 after buying an additional 1,688,808 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,402,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,471,000 after purchasing an additional 136,915 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,312,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,763,000 after purchasing an additional 158,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,572 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2703 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

