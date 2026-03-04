CI Investments Inc. Buys 185,898 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 700.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $26,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,244,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 201.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,867,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,628 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $287,947,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,804,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 8,384.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,802,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,028,000 after buying an additional 1,781,570 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Down 4.3%

NYSE:APH opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.47. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $167.04.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

