Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 43,054 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229,813 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 43,054 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $28,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 260.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8,080.0% during the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.460 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jason Gowans sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,704.17. This trade represents a 30.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Jedrzejek sold 2,248 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $44,060.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,632.80. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 49,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,909 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company’s flagship label, Levi’s®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi’s, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.