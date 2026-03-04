Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,856 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 32.6% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $70,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,670.7% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wall Street Zen lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $625.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $660.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $670.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.95.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total transaction of $1,364,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,703,959.04. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $403.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.55. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

