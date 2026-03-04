Choreo LLC Takes $726,000 Position in Olin Corporation $OLN

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Get Olin alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Olin by 0.9% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 60,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Olin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its holdings in Olin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 62,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Olin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Down 4.3%

NYSE OLN opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Olin Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Olin had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.53%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In related news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $106,827.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,771 shares in the company, valued at $557,099.79. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela M. Castle sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $57,690.75. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,054. The trade was a 60.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,379 shares of company stock worth $2,238,298. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Olin from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Olin from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Olin

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company’s core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin’s chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.