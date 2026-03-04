56,196 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 773.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting StoneCo this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

StoneCo Stock Performance

StoneCo stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.78. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $675.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.26 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd., commonly known as Stone, is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides integrated digital payment solutions and related financial services to merchants. Through its cloud-based platform, Stone enables businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile card readers and e-commerce gateways. In addition to payment acceptance, the company offers value-added services such as working capital loans, digital banking products and automated billing tools designed to help merchants manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Since its founding in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, Stone has focused on serving over half a million merchants across Brazil’s retail, restaurant and services sectors.

