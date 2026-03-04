Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,127,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,603 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $294,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 3.5%

VEU stock opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $82.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.