Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 188,572 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,572 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 0.6% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 1.42% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $166,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 446.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

NOBL stock opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $115.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

