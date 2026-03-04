Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $159,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $225.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $230.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

