Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $320,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,598 shares during the last quarter. Canerector Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after buying an additional 27,603,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $625.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $837.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $641.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.35.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

