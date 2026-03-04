Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $320,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,598 shares during the last quarter. Canerector Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after buying an additional 27,603,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,315 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $625.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $837.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $641.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.35.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Large monthly ETF inflows signal continued demand for equity ETFs, supporting core products like VOO as investors add passive broad-market exposure. Equity ETFs Added $110 Billion in February – See the Leading ETFs
- Positive Sentiment: Argues broad-market ETFs remain the preferred long-term choice versus speculative assets (e.g., Bitcoin), which supports demand for VOO among buy-and-hold investors. Better Buy in 2026: Bitcoin or a Broad-Market ETF?
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparison of SPY vs. VOO highlights differences in liquidity and structure; useful for allocation decisions but not a near-term catalyst for VOO’s price direction. Better S&P 500 ETF: State Street’s SPY vs. Vanguard’s VOO
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector/stock-level earnings (Best Buy beat) can lift parts of the S&P 500, but single-stock moves are unlikely to reverse a broad market sell-off driving VOO lower today. Best Buy tops S&P 500 after earnings beat
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Vanguard’s VOOV (S&P 500 Value ETF) is informational for style tilts but doesn’t materially change demand for the core S&P 500 ETF (VOO) in the immediate term. Should Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VOOV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Neutral Sentiment: Hedge funds (Citadel) outperforming the S&P in a choppy month highlights alternative strategies but is not a direct driver of VOO flows. Citadel’s various hedge funds rise in February, beating the S&P 500 in a choppy month
- Negative Sentiment: Pre-market headlines point to VOO weakness tied to escalating fighting in the Middle East, which is prompting risk-off positioning and selling across U.S. equities. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 3/3/2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that the Strait of Hormuz closure and related geopolitical escalation sent futures sharply lower, triggering broader market declines that pressure VOO. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Plunge After Closure Of Strait Of Hormuz
- Negative Sentiment: Early-morning futures and market commentary show continued volatility and selling pressure across indices tied to geopolitical risk, amplifying downside for benchmark ETFs like VOO. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecast – US Indices Struggle Early on Tuesday
- Negative Sentiment: Additional market notes from earlier in the week show futures sliding amid the Iran-U.S. conflict, reinforcing the risk-off backdrop that’s pressuring VOO. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Futures Slide Amid War Against Iran
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier pre-market notes tied VOO weakness to geopolitical developments (U.S./Israel/region tensions), indicating a multi-day risk-off trend rather than an idiosyncratic VOO issue. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 3/2/2026?
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.