Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $229,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

IWF opened at $448.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

