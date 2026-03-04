American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 973,642 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the January 29th total of 712,618 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

American Woodmark Stock Down 4.4%

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $696.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.14 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.15%.American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in American Woodmark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 930,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,118,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,952,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $13,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities in North America. The company designs, builds and ships cabinetry products for a broad range of residential customers, including new-home builders, professional remodelers and specialty dealers. Its portfolio encompasses framed and frameless cabinet lines, along with accessory products such as mouldings, panels and hardware components. American Woodmark’s products are sold under the American Woodmark and Waypoint Living Spaces brands through a diversified network of home centers, independent dealers and direct-to-builder channels.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, American Woodmark was founded in 1980 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

