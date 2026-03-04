Markel Group Inc. $MKL Position Raised by Canerector Inc.

Canerector Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 191,036.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,703,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698,016 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up approximately 39.8% of Canerector Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Canerector Inc. owned approximately 84.88% of Markel Group worth $20,458,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Markel Group by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,361,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,224,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $2,033.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,088.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,023.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,621.89 and a 12 month high of $2,207.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,100.00.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total value of $207,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,513.56. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,119.12, for a total value of $2,818,429.60. Following the sale, the director owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,927,036.16. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

