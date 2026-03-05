First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Albany International Corporation $AIN

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Albany International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,697,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,079,000 after purchasing an additional 464,040 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on Albany International in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Albany International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $61.50.

NYSE:AIN opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. Albany International Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $75.16.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Albany International had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.The company had revenue of $321.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Albany International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.45%.

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany’s products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

