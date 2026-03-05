St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.54 and last traded at $72.02, with a volume of 174499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.79.

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals/dividend: St. Joe recently reported solid Q4 results and management commentary signaling continued development and sales momentum; the company also declared a quarterly dividend (annualized $0.64, ex‑dividend date Mar. 9) that supports income investors and reflects healthy free‑cash expectations. MarketBeat: JOE overview (earnings & dividend)

Management commentary / growth signal: Earnings‑call coverage summarized by third parties highlights continued progress on St. Joe’s development pipeline and execution, which could underpin medium‑term revenue and margin expansion for a land/development play. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party comparison/analysis: An analyst blog compared St. Joe to peer Berkeley Group — useful for relative valuation checks but not a company‑specific catalyst. AmericanBankingNews analysis

Local / community press unrelated to the firm: Several local news items (city council actions in St. Joseph, MO; community events and sports) reference “St. Joseph” or “St. Joe” but are not about The St. Joe Company (real estate firm in Florida) and are unlikely to affect the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by major shareholder: Bruce R. Berkowitz disclosed multiple small sales between Feb. 27 and Mar. 3 (totaling roughly 39,000 shares across filings), trimming a very large stake by a fractional amount. Even modest sales by a high‑profile >10% holder can create short‑term downward pressure or signal portfolio rebalancing to some investors. InsiderTrades: Berkowitz sales alert

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

St. Joe Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.30.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.89 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $643,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,096,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,270,509.36. This represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 228,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,427 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 86.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 186,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 86,365 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,224,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 555,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,632 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe’s core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

Founded in 1936 as a paper manufacturing company, St.

Featured Stories

