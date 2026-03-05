PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Short Interest Update

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,776,460 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the January 29th total of 3,031,707 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,693,882 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,693,882 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on PTC in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $181.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total value of $38,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,803.10. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $8,707,383.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,512.04. The trade was a 80.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,517 shares of company stock worth $10,662,740. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 2,257.1% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $162.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. PTC has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $219.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. PTC had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $685.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Recommended Stories

