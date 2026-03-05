Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 219821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 2.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 47.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 21,554 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 272,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 60,228 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 2,516,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,144,000 after purchasing an additional 59,821 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 155,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 26,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund offers investors a way to access a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in the natural resources and energy sectors without investing directly in individual stocks or commodities.

The fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of companies involved in exploration, production, processing, and distribution of oil, natural gas, coal and alternative energy sources.

