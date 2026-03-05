Analysts Set Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) PT at $41.67

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.6667.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $288.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $34.30.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 138.6% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Byrna Technologies by 580.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company’s flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO₂-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

