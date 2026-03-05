Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,330 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the January 29th total of 6,688 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,426 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,426 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 32.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 24,342 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE: JMM) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen, a leading global asset manager and subsidiary of TIAA. The fund seeks to provide high current income with the potential for capital appreciation by investing across multiple asset classes and geographies. Its structure allows investors to access a broad range of income-producing securities through a single vehicle.

JMM’s investment strategy emphasizes a multi-sector approach, allocating capital to fixed-income sectors such as investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, emerging market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, as well as preferred stocks.

